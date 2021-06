Examples of "Tabi Art" by Bodega Rose, Idea Generale and Alexandra Sipa. Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. There is no shoe quite as divisive as the Tabi. Inspired by the shape of a 15th Century Japanese sock and translated into its now well-known form by Martin Margiela for his debut collection in 1988, the hoof-like creation is—love it or hate it—an enduring icon. A shock at first, it has become a staple of the art and fashion worlds, appearing on the feet of creatives and iconoclasts year after year. It has inspired countless imitations, from Prada’s 2012 red split toe booties to Vetements’ controversial FW18 appropriation. But is it art?