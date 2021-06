To organize, analyze, and categorize the data that your company buys or gathers over time. There are a few ways to acquire data. One way to get ahold of large amounts of data is to buy it from another company. While this isn’t always viewed favorably by everyone, it all depends on what kind of information you are buying and how the business got it in the first place. Another way to acquire data is to gather it as you carry out business. When you’re a social media company or another tech entity, you probably have methods to gather data over time. However you get it, the more data you have the more it will benefit your business.