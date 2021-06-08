Jeff and Mark Bezos Will Join Winner of Blue Origin Auction Winner on New Shepard’s First Human Space Flight

MacKenzie Scott is a lot of things, but the aspect of her personality that’s shining the most in recent times is her benevolence. The philanthropist ex-wife of Jeff Bezos has now donated billions to 286 different causes. This gregarious move totals $2.7billion after the $1.7 billion announced in July 2020 and $4.2 billion in December. All in all, Scott has given away about $8.5 billion in less than a year. She wrote that she and her new husband, Dan Jewett, as well as “a constellation of researchers and administrators and advisors,” are “attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change,” and that they are “governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands.”