Jeff and Mark Bezos Will Join Winner of Blue Origin Auction Winner on New Shepard’s First Human Space Flight
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos officially announced today that he and his brother Mark will be joining the winner of the Blue Origin auction on New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20th. This fully reusable, vertical takeoff, vertical landing (VTVL) space vehicle has two main parts: a pressurized crew capsule and a propulsion module. This spacecraft is controlled entirely by on-board computers, without requiring a ground control crew or human pilots. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com