The Amherst Planning Board seeks three Planning Board Alternates. The alternates will initially be appointed to staggered terms: one 1-year, one 2-year, and one 3-year. Thereafter the terms will be 3-year terms. The Planning Board reviews Non-Residential Site Plans, Water Resource Management Plans, Conditional Use Permits, Sign Master Plans and Subdivision Plans for new construction and existing parcels. They also make recommendations for changes to the Zoning Ordinance to be voted on by Town Meeting. The Planning Board meets the first Wednesday of the month for their Regular Meetings and the third Wednesday for Work Sessions, both at 7:00 p.m. The Planning Board is supported by staff in the Community Development Office.