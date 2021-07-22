Cancel
10 Secrets to Automating Project Workflows

Andre Oentoro
Automation has a weird ring to it — lost jobs, the need to transition skills, and hype about AI or robot uprising. A lot of hype.

Of course, there’s a different side to automation — the one that doesn’t question the value of mankind but helps magnify it. Statistically, handling tasks manually slows us down. It makes businesses more expensive to run, costing companies up to $5 trillion per year.

That’s when automation helps team leaders make the most out of their talent, manage processes faster, and cut human errors.

In this post, I’d like to share the strategies I use as a team leader to build efficient and stress-free workflows.

The Benefits Of Workflow Automation

Let’s not make it seem like automation is easy. Even if manual work is slow, a lot of teams are used to it. That’s why flipping the tables and introducing innovative tools will at first feel uncomfortable to everyone involved. And IT companies are not the only ones who can benefit from these automation tools but businesses of any domain can leverage them. For example, to manage the finances many businesses use online accounting software to offload the hefty manual tasks from their accounts team.

If you don’t feel like you are drowning at work, hesitation around automation makes sense. However, there are more benefits to automation than organizational efficiency. Here are the most appealing ones:

  • Fewer mistakes. Creating an error-free system is impossible — however, automation brings teams pretty close to workflow perfection. After all, it’s easier to predict and detect a system failure than a human-made blunder. On top of that, workflow automation helps trace human errors since it keeps track of who’s responsible for each operation. Through automation, team leaders promote accountability within the team and encourage teammates to strive for error-free performance.
  • Save time by delegating repetitive tasks to technology. Humans aren’t highly efficient in handling monotonous work like sending emails or uploading files into systems. To that end, communication automation and batch uploading tools are much faster, reducing the amount of time needed to run mundane processes to milliseconds.
  • Connect the team. Workflow automation tools help connect teams and processes at an organization-wide scale. Cloud-based digital asset management tools, accessible CRM systems, and collaborative content editors speed up processes, shorten feedback loops, and help keep everyone in the decision-making loop.
  • Enable multitasking. Science dismisses multi-tasking as inefficient and counter-productive, stating that only 2.5% of the population are successful at juggling multiple things at once. However, with workflow automation, team leaders can help peers do several things at once with little-to-no stress. For example, using feature-rich CRM systems, salespeople can answer client requests, track sales funnels, and schedule demo calls in one tab, without having to switch activities.

5 Workflows to Automate: From Product Development to Communication

After discovering the benefits of workflow automation, our team decided to make a bet on it. The next challenge we faced was building a feasible and affordable strategy for adopting automation across the company.

After a few rounds of trial and failure, we put together a set of best practices that help successfully automate any process within an organization — be it a tech, marketing, sales, or admin task.

Here’s how we use workflow automation to optimize internal processes:

#1. Hiring: high reliance on data

Since Day 1, our team has been committed to hiring and retaining the best talent — that’s why the entire team takes human resources seriously.

In our quest to automating talent management, building a data-driven candidate selection process was the biggest game-changer. Here’s how we set it up:

  • Streamline talent management documentation. We created an accessible onboarding resource library that gives new teammates immediate access to corporate accounts, best practices, and design assets. We use Pics.io for data storage and G Suite as a document hub. Other good ideas for streamlining candidate onboarding are Notion or Coda.
  • Applicant tracking. When recruiting people for multiple positions, it’s easy to lose track of candidates’ progress throughout the hiring campaign. Also, we rely on CRMs to see real-time status updates for each job applicant.
  • Interviewing. When connecting with candidates, our team combines synchronous (phone calls and video conferences) and asynchronous (emails and messenger texts) communication. Prioritizing one over the other would’ve been a failure since synchronous communication only leaves no documentation of the hiring process. On the other hand, cutting off phone calls and traditional interviews would not allow us to personally connect with candidates.

#2. Lead management and client acquisition

Our sales and customer success team uses different ways to source leads. While most of our users come from the website, some find out about the platform via social media or thought leadership posts we published on other channels.

How do you put these efforts together in a single source of truth? Here are the tips and tools we used to streamline lead management:

  • Automating communication using CRM tools. HubSpot is the primary tool our team uses to process user requests and track sales funnels. Other than that, you can consider deploying ActiveCampaign for building funnels. To get prospect data, we recommend giving Hunter.io a try.
  • Recording demo calls. We keep a catalog of all demo calls recorded with CallHippo on a DAM platform. Rewatching these is helpful to the marketing team — marketers use questions prospects ask as the backbone for insightful posts. It’s equally impactful to the sales department — demo calls help new hires in the team get up to speed.
  • Automate email communication. The team uses GetProspect and SalesHandy to nurture leads and stay in touch with signed-up users. Every month, we share a newsletter featuring our top blog posts and tips that help business owners make the most out of our product.
  • Automating lead generation. Chatbots can play a major role in helping you generate leads through your website. Whenever your website visitors have any questions, they can approach your chatbot. During this conversation, the chatbot can seamlessly ask for their name and email address. This, in turn, would convert them into a lead.

#3. Marketing: a united view across all distribution channels

Automation has powerful applications in marketing. Doing research manually puts teams at the risk of a bottleneck effect — taking a random dataset for a representation of the entire market.

To make sure you don’t derive conclusions from data that represents the state of the market or client sentiments poorly, it’s a good idea to automate marketing workflows on a larger scale. Here’s how we set it up.

  • Data-driven SEO research. Our team uses Ahrefs to get a birds-eye view of what is driving competitors’ growth. On the other hand, we rely on Google Analytics and Search Console to get a clear understanding of what type of visitors interact with the website, set, and track conversion goals.
  • Automated social media posting. Using social media automation like Jarvee or tools like Buffer, Napoleon Cat, Zapier webhooks for Facebook or Instagram saves the team a ton of time when scheduling posts. Also, it reduces the risks of not sticking to the editorial schedule — we can be confident that posts go live even if no one on the team is available.
  • Tracking brand mentions. With Awario and other mention-trackers, our marketing team is always aware of what people think about the product. As soon as there’s a frustrated user, we can reach out and put out a fire that could otherwise destroy the product’s name and reputation.

#4. Product development: streamlined practices and reusable codebase

Typing each character in a code file manually is not synonymous to high quality — if anything, it creates more room for human error. To minimize typos and improve convention adherence, our team strives to heavily automate software development. Here’s what we do:

  • Use linter tools to spot and fix convention errors.
  • Automate CLI tasks like navigating between folders with Alias.
  • Use automation plugins like “theFuck” (yes, that’s the name) to fix typos.
  • Use code generators like JsFiddle or JsBin to generate code drafts (they’ll need a proofread later but are still a time-saver).

#5. Internal communication: a single source of truth and centralized communication hub

Our team uses Slack to streamline activities and tasks. Although there’s a Trello account for project management, we make sure no one needs to monitor it per se. Instead, we connected Slack to Trello and saw when new tasks were created, moved between boards, or completed without opening Trello tabs.

Another challenge we faced was a high degree of cross-department interconnectivity. The marketing team, for one, worked closely with customer success, designers, and front-end developers. This implied a constant flow of data — without a streamlined system, sharing files across different teams would’ve been a nightmare.

We solved the problem by integrating digital asset management into our processes. Everyone on the team would upload drafts, recorded client calls, and other relevant data to the storage. The rest of the company would get notifications when a new asset is added to the library so that everyone knows exactly where to find files.

Relying on DAM cut feedback loops, streamlined collaboration within the team, and supplied the CEO with real-time data on talent performance and productivity.

Final thoughts

Workflow automation is a helpful tool for eliminating redundant tasks from a team’s to-do list, keeping multiple processes under control, and improving operational efficiency. The market for automation tools is huge — there are plenty of platforms that streamline hiring, marketing, product development, and communication.

The path to workflow automation varies team-to-team. Before you build a toolset for streamlining processes within your organization, map out which workflows you plan to automate and those you’ll oversee manually. Then, move on to market research and testing available solutions — over time, you’ll build a system that meets your business objectives.

Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

