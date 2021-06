The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first new drug developed for Alzheimer’s Disease. This is the first development in over 20 years. Unfortunately, the decision and the drug itself appear to be controversial. The drug, known as Aduhelm (scientific name: aducanumab) has been developed by the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company Biogen together with Japanese company Eisai Co. Its approval appears to hinge on the fact that U.S. regulators believe it is the only one that could treat the underlying disease, rather than manage symptoms[1].