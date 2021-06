In Germany, the number of new Corona infections is still moving in the right direction, namely downward. Only one single federal state still has an Incidence higher than 25. Berlin, June 10th, 2021 (The Berlin Spectator) — Since early 2020, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin has been using a map of Germany and different colors to show what the Corona situation is. From November to April, the entire map was dark red most of the time, when the third wave caused death, illness and fear. For several months, the lockdown and all of those restrictions were justified. Now, the same applies to the easing of many restrictions.