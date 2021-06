Vice President Kamala Harris is in Central America this week, visiting Guatemala’s president yesterday and Mexico’s president today to address “corruption” in the region and how to address the record migrant surge at the U.S. southern border coming from these countries. FOX News National Correspondent Bryan Llenas, who is traveling with the Vice President in Central America, discusses what he’s seeing on the ground, what the locals’ concerns are and what we can expect from her trip in Mexico today. Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary under President Trump, Chad Wolf discusses the crisis at the border and if visiting these countries in Central America is enough to stop the flood of migrants coming to the U.S.