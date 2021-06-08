Cancel
Zig-Zagged Swoosh Comes to the Nike Air Force 1 Low

nicekicks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlongside the Nike Air Max 90 and a VLONE inspired Air Force 1, there’s another AF-1 Low in the Zig Zag collection that will hit stores later this year. Dressed in a white pebbled leather upper and overlays, the black Swoosh comes stitched in like it was in a sketchbook. Black hits are also featured on the tongue, backtab and AIR branding on the midsole. The midsole and outsole are also in white with a mini Swoosh stitched on the medial heels in white.

www.nicekicks.com
