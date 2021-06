From the very second Tyler Toffoli signed as a free agent with the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning was criticized heavily by media. The criticism was warranted given that the 29-year-old signed a very team friendly four-year, $17 million contract. It only got worse for Benning as the season went on, as Toffoli had what would've went down as a career year had the season not been shortened to 56 games. Still, he was incredible in the shortened year with 28 goals and 44 points in 52 games. As if the outcry over the Canucks letting him go wasn't bad enough already, Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic came out with a report today that will make things even worse.