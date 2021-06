The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the worst teams of the past decade-plus and are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Jaguars have logged one winning season since 2007, and that was the only time they made the playoffs during that span. Last year, Jacksonville suffered through a 15-game losing streak en route to its first-ever one win season. The tradeoff was drafting quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall and possibly changing the direction of the franchise. However, William Hill Sportsbook has forecasted just six victories for the club, one of the lowest 2021 NFL win totals.