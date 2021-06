When the Canadiens score the first goal they’re a tough team to beat in the playoffs. Joel Armia opened the scoring at 6:12 of the first period Wednesday night and the Canadiens went on to beat the Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup semifinal series in Las Vegas. The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 Friday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal (8 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM).