We often cite lack of awareness as one of the main reasons why more people don’t seek therapy, but this is not the only obstacle keeping Great Britain from having better levels of mental health. In the past year, stress and anxiety have affected everyone, from students to the elderly, and studies have shown that factors such as social distancing, job loss, and loneliness will have a lasting impact on our mental health. But, despite more people being aware of the importance of therapy than ever before, not everyone is financially prepared to attend sessions. Therapy is more affordable than it was in the past but, even so, it remains a luxury that many still can’t afford.