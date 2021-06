Dota pioneered the MOBA genre which has now become a staple in the video game industry currently led by the titans, League of Legends and Dota 2. Valve’s Dota 2 places players into 5v5 competitive battles wherein they must conquer their opponents using hundreds of different heroes, tactics and combinations. As the game continues to grow, the content has not stopped flowing. Most recently, Valve have announced a free game mode to celebrate the Nemestice event, a battle pass and support for AMD FidelityX Super Resolution. Furthermore, Dota 2 is one of the biggest names in the eSports industry. Valve have announced that the Regional Qualifiers for the International will begin as scheduled on 23rd June and continue until 10th July.