PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):. The glare of the showcase court at the French Open can be intense, even for Rafael Nadal. The 13-time Roland Garros champion was unhappy Monday that the stadium lights were on when he played his late-afternoon match against Jannik Sinner. Nadal said he was bothered by the combination of sunshine, shadows and the artificial lights, which were installed before last year’s tournament.