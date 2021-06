Born and brought up in the beautiful city of Jammu, fondly known as “The City of temples”, Em Mee Singh was an individual who was brought into this earth on 21st of October 1997. Since then, he has been a very innovative individual, looking at the different joys of life and enjoying the absolute beauty that there is in music. Music has always been his companion since the beginning of time, and his journey as a musician has been more profound than expected.