How rankings and standings will look in the future in each sport is a fun thing to ponder. College football might be the hardest sport to do so for a couple of reasons. Coaching changes frequently happen. Recruiting goes up and down for programs. Arguably the biggest is the transfer portal, where teams both lose and gain talent that either hurts or helps their program. The 2019 College Football Playoff might be the most prominent example of that, as three of the four starting quarterbacks in Joe Burrow, Justin Fields and Kyler Murray were all transfers. Burrow, of course, transformed the LSU offense while taking one of the greatest one-season leaps in the sport’s history enroute to LSU’s first national championship since 2007.