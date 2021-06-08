Cancel
WisDOT Officials, Dodge County Highway Department Warn Of Buckling Roads

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wisconsin) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch out for buckling pavement during a record-setting heatwave. Officials with the Dodge County Highway Department say crews were out all weekend dealing repairing roads including areas along Highway 41. Several roads buckled in the Eau Claire area last weekend when temperatures moved into the mid-to-upper-90s. An on-ramp to Interstate 90 in Columbia County was closed for repairs Saturday and more pavement was buckled that same day on Interstate 41 near Neenah. The Department of Transportation says pavement buckles when road temperatures warm quickly after being cool for months. The problem normally does not happen in Wisconsin until the summer months. The Dodge County Highway Department encourages motorists to stay vigilant and report any road buckling.

dailydodge.com
