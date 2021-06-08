Cancel
Beaver Dam Man Placed On Probation For Failed Remodel Project

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Juneau) A Beaver Dam man was placed on five years’ probation yesterday (Monday) for failing to complete a home remodeling project. Norbert Ortiz entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Theft by Contractor. Diamond Remodeling, owned by Ortiz, agreed to a $44-thouand-dollar project with a Beaver Dam resident in 2019. As work progressed, the resident ended up paying just over $110-thousand-dollars to Ortiz. When the project stalled eight months later, the property owner wanted to terminate the contract and have all unused materials and funds returned. The 40-year-old said that the remodel was 90-percent finished and had no money to give back. After investigating Diamond Remodeling’s accounts, authorities discovered that only $39-thousand-dollars was spent on the remodel project. Ortiz used over $61-thousand-dollars on purchases from Google, restaurants, groceries, casinos, cell phones, and paid himself $38-thousand for work already completed. Ortiz did hold a valid Trades Credential at the time. During sentencing, Managing Attorney Bob Barrington said with the current demand for building and remodeling projects, it is more important than ever for homeowners to check out contractors’ reputation and references. He added that this is also a good reminder for contractors to make sure they know the law so they do not run afoul of it. Ortiz must also pay back restitution of just over $70-thousand-dollars.

dailydodge.com
Source: https://www.constructionenquirer.com/category/news/. Developer Wheat Quarter and Hill Partnerships have entered into a construction agreement to regenerate the former Shredded Wheat Factory buildings in Welwyn Garden City.The multi-million pound deal will bring about the sensitive refurbishment of Wheat Quarter’s listed production hall, listed silos and art centre.Hill will also deliver the new Louis de Soissons Building and Bridge Community Building as part of a comprehensive single package deal.Plans have also been lodged to build up to 1,200 homes around the factory in buildings rising to 10 storeys, which is due to be considered by the local planning commitee.The homes will be a mixture of rented sector, residential care, community and commercial hub dwellings.Last year housing provider Metropolitan signed a deal to deliver affordable housing on a separate site to the south of the factory. This is being delivered by contractor Higgins under a £44m contract to design and build over 200 mixed-tenure homes.A planning application has also been submitted for the north site that would see more than 1,200 flats built up to 10 storeys high.Hill, which will see them build 150,000 sq ft of commercial buildings, creating hundreds of new job opportunities in the town.