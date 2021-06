That was, in essence, what Bucks forward Khris Middleton said when asked how the Nets will be weakened or different without James Harden. “I can’t really answer that question because we haven’t played with all three of those guys on the court at the same time,’’ Middleton said Sunday after practice. “You can watch it on film, you can watch it during the game, but you don’t really have a real feel for it unless you go out against them and we haven’t yet.’’