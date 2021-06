Gold markets have had a very rough week as the Federal Reserve has suggested that typing could be coming much quicker than anticipated, as the market reacted very poorly with the US dollar strengthening. The US dollar is like kryptonite for the gold market when it spikes the way it has, as we have seen gold drop below $1800. At this point in time, we are approaching a significant uptrend line, and therefore it is very likely that we are going to see more support in this general vicinity.