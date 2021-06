Paul George ($16,800) vs Suns- Paul George is the most expensive player in this slate but I still feel comfortable rostering him as my “captain” tonight. Despite not playing his best he still racked up 41.5 FPTS without the multiplier in game 2 and we should expect better play from the #1 option on the Clippers without Kawhi on the floor. In the last 5 games, George is still averaging 55 FPPG and I wouldn’t expect much less than that coming into this game that could be considered a must-win for the Clippers.