After working through what many have described as the worst year of their careers, NHS staff have reached an “emergency” level of burnout that risks the future of the health service, according to the latest report from the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.The report outlined the challenges faced by exhausted staff – none of them new. We knew long before the pandemic hit that we are underfunded, short of colleagues and dealing with “chronic excessive workloads”. The events of the last year have only opened up the cracks. Morale is at rock bottom, and the relentless suffering that...