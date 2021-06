The FDA just gave fast-track approval to a new drug to treat Alzheimer's. This should be good news, but why are so many people upset about it?. Count this among the biggest worries of our age: our minds slowly being lost to Alzheimer’s. The dread is so strong that we analyze every case of lost keys or names that stay on the tip of our tongues for its potential foretelling of a brain breakdown. So the news this week that the Food and Drug Administration has approved a new Alzheimer’s drug, called Aduhlem, is pretty momentous for the six million people in the U.S. who suffer from the debilitating disease. But what can and can’t the drug do?