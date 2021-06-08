EUR/GBP Triangle Breakout Looming?

GBP/USD sticks to its range but touches both limits continuously. EUR/GBP heads towards the lower bound of its range. GBP/USD: The Pound has finished the week relatively unchanged with GBP/USD fluctuating in a tight range throughout. Thursday’s pullback ahead of the US CPI data was rejected at 1.4075 an area that had offered support previously in May. The pair has ventured towards this level a few times over the last month so there does seem to be some sort of pull to bring the pair lower in the short term, given how bullish attempts have been rejected consistently at the 1.42 mark. With some economic data in the calendar next week for the UK, traders are likely to focus on inflation numbers prior to the next BOE meeting in August given Haldane’s recent hawkish comments about tapering bond purchases. They are likely to be paying close attention to the UK’s reopening plan being pushed back, which could cause GBP/USD to break below the lower bound of its range, likely heading towards an attempted break below 1.40.