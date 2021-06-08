Cancel
EUR/GBP Triangle Breakout Looming?

By Katrina Ang
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8580 level, creating a descending triangle pattern on its 4-hour chart. Price is currently testing support and looks due for another bounce off the resistance. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that support is more likely to break than to hold.

