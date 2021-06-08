Huawei Achieves the World’s Most Rigorous Energy Storage Standards Certified by TÜV Rheinland

Pv magazine: Huawei has developed a new strategy for the future development of solar PV. What does it involve?. Chen Guoguang, President of Smart PV, Huawei: Huawei brought its new generation All-Scenario FusionSolar + Storage Solution to this year’s SNEC. It is a “5+4+1” solution. The “5” means five core Huawei technologies, including watt technology, thermal technology, storage technology, cloud technology, and AI technology, which help to combine the flows of energy and information. The “4” refers to four major application scenarios, including the Smart PV Generator for utility scale solar, residential green power, industrial green power, and off-grid fuel-removal power supply. Finally, the “1” refers to Huawei’s energy cloud, which will integrate power generation, energy storage, and consumption load with help of AI management.