Huawei Achieves the World’s Most Rigorous Energy Storage Standards Certified by TÜV Rheinland

By Huawei
pv-magazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany is an important energy storage market in Europe, and leads the world in energy storage application, quality control, and R&D. The 2PfG 2511 energy storage standard devised and issued by TÜV Rheinland, and the VDE-AR-E 2510-50 energy storage system standard issued by VDE, are the first such standards to conduct comprehensive assessments of energy storage systems. Those standards cover most of the safety risks involved with energy storage systems, and set rigorous technical requirements and test conditions in terms of electrical safety, battery safety, electromagnetic compatibility, functional safety, energy management, transportation safety, and environmental impact. Consequently, these standards ensure that only safe and high-quality energy storage systems are permitted to enter the market.

www.pv-magazine.com
