(Atlantic) Atlantic defeated Creston 3-2 and 13-7 in a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader softball game at Atlantic on Monday. In the first game, Maddie Botos scored the winning run for the Trojans in the bottom of the 7th on an errant throw to first base. The Trojans loaded the bases. Malena Woodward hit a ground ball to Neveah Driskell at the third. Driskell threw out the runner at home, and Peyton Rice attempted to turn a double play, rifled the ball to first, but the throw got away, and Botos scored from third, giving the Trojans the 3-2 win.