Lincoln, NE

Sky is the limit for Stelling, her students

 11 days ago

Welcome to “She’s a Scientist,” a video series launched to highlight the work of female researchers at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Today, we’re showcasing Karen Stelling, professor of practice in mechanical engineering, who joined the faculty after a 25-year career in the private sector. Stelling is the faculty adviser of the Aerospace Club, which was recently chosen to build a nano-satellite for NASA. She also helped develop the College of Engineering’s leadership curriculum.

