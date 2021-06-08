Sky is the limit for Stelling, her students

OTC student Anita Golovin remembers the moment she decided to become a pilot. She was 5 years old, boarding a flight from the U.S. to Russia, when a female pilot greeted passengers over the intercom. Anita turned to her parents in disbelief – she didn’t realize women could become pilots too. Years later, Anita is working to become a pilot herself. Her abilities in the classroom and cockpit, in a field that is still majority male, earned her the Breaking Traditions award and scholarship from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.