Food & Drinks

Customizable Cocktail Kits

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, The Cocktail Society responded to data that showed a 50.2% spending increase on subscription services and saw an opportunity to fill a gap in the market with its bottled cocktails, kits and hampers. The new drinks subscription makes it easy for consumers to get a variety of cocktails conveniently delivered to their door.

www.trendhunter.com
#Cocktails#Espresso Martini#Food Drink#Oak Aged Sloe Negroni#The Cocktail Society#Drink Up
Food & Drinksdodoburd.com

25 OMG-Good Cocktail Kits for Every Type of Cocktail Lover

Mixology doesn’t have to be a complicated affair with a zillion bottles lined up on a shelf (and lots of fancy stainless steel barware to mix it all with), as these OMG-good cocktail kits clearly show. With some packed into pocket sized tins, and others supplied with all the herbs, spices, and botanicals already in the bottle, this list is packed with the perfect gift for every kind of cocktail – from the Moscow Mule to the Brazilian Caipirinha – and every kind of cocktail lover.
Youngstown, OHmetromonthly.net

Refreshing cocktails for summer nights

The following cocktails range from tried-and-true favorites to a new classic. The daiquiri is often described by connoisseurs as one of the original classic cocktails. The drink first emerged in the 1890s and is named for a small village in Cuba. In the late twentieth century, the daiquiri became known as a frozen drink, but this recipe is faithful to the original.
Food & Drinksmyqcountry.com

Fruity Cereal Kit Kat

Kit Kat bars now come in a new flavor: Fruity Cereal. The press release says it will be available this month, so you should keep an eye out for it in stores soon. Promotional images of the new flavor show pink Kit Kat bar pieces along with what looks like Froot Loops cereal. No word on how long the special flavor will be available.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Refined Premixed Canned Cocktails

These Luxardo canned cocktails have been unveiled by the Italian liqueur brand as a lineup of refreshments for consumers seeking out a high-quality option to enjoy this summer. The cocktails come in three options including Aperitivo Spritz, Bianco Spritz and the Sour Cherry Gin & Tonic, which each feature a 10% ABV. The drinks come in four-packs and are being launched at an array of retailers across the US.
DrinksThe Tab

Trip to the Gyp: Cocktail Edition

At the moment it seems near impossible to have an evening out in Cambridge without either booking five months in advance, or condemning yourself to standing on the street outside Spoons for an eternity. So, a boozy night in could be a fun (and affordable!) alternative. Besides, what could be more vibey than spending a dreamy summer’s evening lying on the grass sipping cocktails?
Food & Drinksi am baker

Orange Crush Cocktail

Orange Crush Cocktail is an adult beverage made with vodka, orange Kool-aid powder, and Sprite for a refreshing orange-flavored drink. Try my Paloma for another refreshing summertime cocktail. Orange Crush Cocktail. I remember loving Orange Crush soda as a kid. The carbonated beverage was one of my favorites growing up....
Food & DrinksGazette

Shake it: the espresso cocktail | On the Table

Who has time to make iced coffee? Or cold brew for that matter? OK, you need the ability to make espresso for this summer oriented, non-alcoholic cocktail. But really, everyone should seek that ability. Espresso is fast (hence the name); this cocktail is fast, and cold. As fast and as cold as Lindsey Vonn on the Super-G.
Drinksimbibemagazine.com

Summery Rum Cocktails

When it comes to rum cocktails, tropical recipes often take center stage, but but the incredibly diverse rum category brings a transportive character to drinks of all kinds. Here are some rum cocktails to help you explore the spirit’s versatility and mixability. Airmail Cocktail A supercharged Daiquiri made with honey...
Food & Drinksimbibemagazine.com

Madame Bovary Cocktail

A simple herb-and-fruit infusion transforms this mix into a wonderfully complex drink. Shake the first 4 ingredients with ice and strain into ice-filled glass; add the soda and stir gently. Garnish. Raspberry-Lemongrass Aperol: In a large jar, add 8 oz. of fresh raspberries and 2 stalks of chopped lemongrass and...
Food & Drinksaustinfoodmagazine.com

The Cucumber Cooler Cocktail

The temperature outside is rising and summer is just a couple of weeks away, so now is the perfect time to brush up on your bartender skills and whip up a light and refreshing Santo Tequila cocktail made perfect to pair with your favorite sweet or savory dishes. Empress your...
Drinksbevindustry.com

Brody’s Crafted Cocktails

Brody’s Crafted Cocktails, a woman-founded beverage brand, released a collection of five bottled cocktails. The line features a combination of ready-to-pour cocktails meant to be enjoyed as is or customized by adding a sparkling beverage of choice. The following are the ready-to-pour cocktails from the brand: Minted Mule, a minty mingle of vodka and spicy ginger with a splash of lime (25% ABV); French 75, notes of bright juniper gin with a tart lemon kiss and a lingering licorice finish (18% ABV); Air Mail, rum infused with rich honey, bright lime and earthy aromatic bitters (20% ABV); Black Orchid, a fresh bouquet of vodka, fruit and flowers, featuring black raspberry, citrus and violet (16% ABV); and Touch of Grey, a bittersweet blend of gin, black tea, bergamot, black raspberry and honey (17% ABV). Brody’s cocktails are available in 375-ml bottles and serve up to five cocktails in each bottle. Brody’s currently is retailed in the Greater Philadelphia area and to 31 states via its eCommerce platform with a suggested retail price of $14.99-$16.99 for a bottle.
Food & Drinksimbibemagazine.com

Great Silence: A Mezcal Cocktail

Mezcal meets maraschino liqueur, Campari, lime, and orgeat. Liqueurs can influence cocktails in both bold and nuanced ways, such as in this recipe that uses small amounts of a fruit liqueur to accent the brightness of an aperitif liqueur. “One of the things I love about this drink is the dashes of maraschino that transform it,” says Isaac Shumway, owner of California Gold. “I love adding these complex layers in a subtle way.”
Food & Drinksthinkingoutsidethebottle.com

Bee’s Nectar Cocktail

There’s a trance-like state I go into when I smell the blooming honeysuckle all along one side of my backyard fence. On a humid evening, wind may blow the full force of their perfume across the yard and send me inhaling deeply, as if I had my nose in a glass of aromatic white wine.
Food & Drinksathriftymom.com

Mixology Bartender Kit

EVERYTHING YOU NEED (EXCEPT FOR THE BOOZE): 11-Piece ALL-INCLUSIVE bartender set of top shelf bar tools. Will give you the power to whip up impressive cocktails for your guests. Whether you’re an amateur bartender or a professional cocktail mixing guru, whether you’re setting up a bar at home or at work – Our bar set is a brilliant way to hit the ground running.
Food & Drinksbuffalospree.com

Recipe of the week: Botanical cocktails

I became acquainted with the delight of fresh nasturtium flowers during my summers in the Adirondacks growing up, where my best friend’s parents had a cottage with an epic vegetable garden. We threw the brilliantly colored nasturtium flowers into arugula and watercress salads for a wonderful spicy kick; the flower adds a crunch and a hint of heat reminiscent of a mild poblano. Between the spicy flavor and the bright orange color, this flower begs for a margarita. If you use margarita mix, stop reading immediately and go remove it from your home bar by any means necessary. Go for the real deal, and use the only margarita base I’ll ever touch: good tequila, agave nectar, and lime.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Cocktail Competitions

Mixed Consciously is a cocktail competition from Venezuelan rum producer Diplomático that focuses on sustainability and gives participants a shot at getting published in a zero-waste cocktail book for 2022. The cocktail competition aims to get bartenders thinking locally by using homemade ingredients and locally sourced produce. Additionally, participants are asked to use ingredients mindfully, to their fullest potential, with the aim of reducing waste where possible.
Food & Drinksmixandmatchmama.com

Peanut Butter and Whiskey Cocktail

Have you ever tried peanut butter whiskey? It sounds strange, but is actually super, super delicious! You can enjoy it straight up, in a cocktail or…as an adult milkshake 🙂 . It’s the perfect patio treat on a hot summer day! Try and it and let me know what you think!
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Pride-Themed Cocktail Packs

To celebrate Pride Month, Spa Girl Cocktails released the Rainbow Pack of premium cocktails which offer six fresh flavors. The vodka-based cocktails are clean seltzer-style beverages that are low in carbs and sugar. The Rainbow Pack provides the Spa Girl Cocktails in Pear, Peach, Cucumber, Pineapple, Fresh, and Strawberry. The Rainbow Pack comes in three iterations: the Signature Vodka Cocktails 12 Pack which includes Cucumber, Pear, and Peach, the Sparking Vodka Cocktails 12 Pack which includes Pineapple, Strawberry, and Fresh, or an all-inclusive 24 pack.
Drinksdestinationido.com

Cocktail Ideas for Your Wedding

Have you thought about what cocktails you want to serve at your wedding? Perhaps you would like to create a signature cocktail or two named after you and the love of your life. Whatever adult beverages you choose to celebrate your nuptials with - they should be nothing but the best. Our suggestion: incorporate Italian spirits for an extra special twist!
Drinksmasterofmalt.com

Cocktail of the Week: The Tipperary

Today, we’re mixing up a classic Irish whiskey-based cocktail with a tangled history which might have you singing a famous song. It’s the Tipperary!. One of the most unforgettable scenes from a film full of great moments is in Das Boot where all the German World War Two submariners put on a gramophone record and sing along, badly, to ‘It’s a Long Way to Tipperary’. Meanwhile the political officer looks on disapprovingly at the men singing an enemy song.