FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Government health officials on Monday approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years, disregarding warnings from independent advisers that the much-debated treatment hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Biogen based on study results showing it seemed “reasonably likely” to benefit Alzheimer’s […]

www.recordargusnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
