By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 19 days ago

Stocks gave up some of their recent gains Monday, though the selling eased toward the end of the day, leaving the major indexes mixed. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent after having been down 0.3 percent in the early going. The benchmark index, which is coming off two straight weekly gains, is within 0.2 percent of the all-time […]

www.recordargusnews.com
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Stocksbusinesshala.com

Reopening Stocks Fuel $6 Trillion Boom in a Post-Pandemic Market

(Businesshala) — A $6 trillion jump in US equities to open 2021 is leaving the winners of the pandemic in the dust as investors turn their attention to companies looking to take advantage of a reopening economy. Americans’ renewed interest in buying and traveling — not to mention meme stocks...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nike and banks lift S&P 500 to record high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Nike surges to record after strong profit forecast. * FedEx slips after missing 2022 earnings forecast. * Virgin Galactic soars on approval for space tourism. * Indexes: Dow...
StocksForbes

Is Google Stock Undervalued?

Alphabet’s stock (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has seen a rise of 45% since the end of 2020 but is now close to its near term potential. In comparison the S&P 500 rose by 13% since the end of 2020. Despite the coronavirus crisis, GOOG saw its revenue rise by 19% in 2020 with Google Cloud and YouTube ads segments leading the growth. The momentum continued in Q1 2021 as the company recorded revenue of $55 billion, up 34% y-o-y while operating margin improved to 30%. The earnings increased to $17.9 billion, compared to $6.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. We expect this momentum to continue in 2021. Our dashboard ’Buy or Sell Google Stock’ has the underlying numbers.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Notch Best Week in Months

It was a solid end to a strong week for stocks. In addition to riding momentum from the bipartisan infrastructure proposal announced Thursday, Wall Street digested a not-so-bad reading on inflation. Specifically, the personal consumption and expenditures (PCE) index rose 0.4% month-over-month, while core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices – increased 0.5% from April, both figures lower than economists were projecting.
Stocksthewealthrace.com

S&P 500 Rallies to Record Highs – Low Cost Stock & Options Trading | Advanced Online Stock Trading

The S&P 500 simply set a file intraday excessive; the S&P 500’s tech sector alone outperformed the broader market on Thursday, up 0.9% in current buying and selling, and expertise shares like Tesla (TSLA) are making headlines as merchants bounce again into the expansion names that had underperformed to this point for the year-to-date. The intraday excessive follows information of latest information exhibiting a drop in jobless claims and an increase in orders for sturdy items.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Hot Stocks to Add to Your Growth Portfolio

With interest rates remaining at near-zero levels, supportive government policies have been driving the growth prospects of several companies. As such, we think it could be wise to bet on Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Energy (ET), Teradata (TDC) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) because they possess solid growth attributes and have immense upside potential. Read on.Growth stocks, particularly those from the technology sector, did not make a great start to 2021 as investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks to quality cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. However, investors’ interest in quality growth stocks has been growing lately, with the expectation that supportive fiscal and monetary policies will help them achieve solid growth in the coming quarters. This sentiment is evident in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 4.9% returns over the past month versus the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) 1.7% loss and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.4% gain over the same period.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies 322 Points, Extends Weekly Gain; Nasdaq Notches New High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in today's market as stocks continued to extend weekly gains. The Dow added roughly 322 points, topping off a weekly gain of over 800 points. Additionally, the Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 climbed to record highs on Thursday. Stock Market Today. At the close...
StocksInvestorPlace

How to Profit From These 3 Trillion-Dollar Stocks

Depending on where one looks, it’s been a good year for the stock market. And today, based on what we’re seeing from three trillion-dollar plus tech giants price charts, that trend is set become more friendly with the following three stocks to buy. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrials. It’s up...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $424.77. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nike, bank stocks push S&P 500 to new highs as inflation fear calms

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 index hit a record high on Friday, boosted by gains in Nike and bank stocks, while weaker-than-expected inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Federal Reserve. Nike Inc surged 13.9% to an all-time high after the sneaker maker forecast fiscal...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures point to record highs with economic data, Fed speeches on deck

U.S. stock futures pointed to record highs at Thursday’s opening bell as traders await key economic data and further commentary from the Federal Reserve. Dow futures traded up 173 points, or 0.51%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.47% and 0.56%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are on track to open at all-time highs.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq and S&P 500 scale new peaks; Dow rallies

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Weekly jobless claims fall, Q1 GDP unrevised at 6.4%. * Lilly jumps on plan to seek approval for Alzheimer’s drug. * Indexes: Dow +1.04%, S&P 500 +0.66%, Nasdaq...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Jumps As Tesla Stock Surges; Nvidia, Roku, Snap On The Move

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 250 points Thursday, as Tesla stock surged higher. Dow Jones leader Apple is approaching a new buy point, while Microsoft is in buy range past a new entry. Tech giants Nvidia, Roku and Snap were on the move in morning trade. Among the Dow...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Ethereum, AMZN, KBH, TTD

The market again made a quiet push higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting new all-time highs. The Dow Jones also caught a nice boost on the announcement of a new infrastructure deal. As we head into the last trading day of the week, let’s look at a few top stock trades.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Investors Face New Risks In Stock Market Forecast For The Next Six Months

The U.S. stock market is making it out of the coronavirus crisis, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are hitting record highs. Now what?. With the flames of Covid-19 reduced to embers in the U.S., at least for the moment, the reopening of the U.S. economy provides a tailwind for stocks in 2021. Yet the market appears to be at a crossroads, holding on to big gains from last year and early this year while facing new risks that shape the stock market forecast for the next six months.