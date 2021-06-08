Cancel
GloFo in $800m SOI wafer deal

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalfoundries and GlobalWafers (GWC) have inked an $800 million agreement to add 300mm SOI wafer manufacturing and expand 200mm SOI wafer production at GWC’s MEMC facility in O’Fallon, Missouri. The 300mm wafers made at GWC’s MEMC site in Missouri will be used at GLoFo’s Fab 8 in Malta, New York,...

New semiconductor wafer jobs coming to Missouri

Missouri is gaining 75 new jobs thanks to an $800 million supply agreement between semiconductor manufacturers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) and GlobalWafers (GWC). The new jobs will go to GWC’s MEMC facility in O’Fallon, where specialized wafers — thin slices of semiconductor used to manufacture solar cells and integrated circuits — are manufactured for GF’s facilities across the country. Ameren Missouri helped facilitate the deal through its Economic Development Incentive which provides discounts on energy to new or expanding companies that meet the criteria outlined in its Smart Energy Plan.
O'fallon, MOmissouribusinessalert.com

$210 million investment to expand semiconductor wafer production in O’Fallon

GlobalWafers, a silicon wafer producer with operations in O’Fallon, has partnered with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to expand its operations and production of semiconductor wafers. This partnership will allow GlobalWafers to expand production of its 200 mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers, which are a vital component to semiconductor production. They are used in GLOBALFOUNDRIES manufacturing facilities in order to create computer chips used in smartphones, automobiles and a growing amount of other technology. The deal will also add 300 mm SOI wafer production.
Businessthinkcomputers.org

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and GlobalWafers Partnering to Expand Semiconductor Wafer Supply

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF), the global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, and GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), one of the top silicon wafer manufacturers in the world, today announced an $800 million agreement to add 300 mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafer manufacturing and expand existing 200 mm SOI wafer production at GWC’s MEMC facility in O’Fallon, Missouri.
