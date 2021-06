Since the installation of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship in 1973, workers’ living and working conditions throughout Chile have suffered. Pinochet’s regime reduced the size of the government, removed social protections, and completely liberalized the economy. These policies initially caused the Chilean economy to boom and were praised by major international financial organizations, including the IMF and World Bank. Pinochet’s reforms, however, left the Chilean people without social protections and with drastically reduced power to voice their needs in the political arena. They worked longer hours for less pay in worse conditions.