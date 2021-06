A good game, here's the best of the action. England manager Gareth Southgate speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:. "We know we didn't perform at the level that was needed to win. We have to accept that. We also have to give Scotland credit. They defended brilliantly and they used the ball very well. They deserved the point from the game. It was a difficult night for us. We wanted to send our fans away happy. We haven't done. But in tournament football it's key that if you can't win then make sure you get a point. I've seen games like that where the ball ends up in the back of the net in the 85th minute and everyone's walking off in an even worse mood than we are now. So it's a game we've got to learn from and a performance we've got to improve on and we will."