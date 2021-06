Around February 2021, the WHO gave the green light to the use of Sinopharm as an emergency vaccine manufactured by Chinese pharmaceutical companies. Even before this approval, the Chinese government had initiated its supply and donations of Covid vaccines, masks and kits to so-called “friendly” nations, but it is clear that these friendly countries are basically middle- or low-income nations. The world is observing the expansion of the Chinese government in an area that was exclusive to Western nations. The Chinese medicine industry is no longer a manufacturing hub but an R&D hub as well. Theorists and geo-strategists are calling it a new phase in diplomacy called Vaccine Diplomacy. An expanding superpower using its Vaccines as a bargaining chip to gain bilateral and regional dominance. There are multiple facets of this phenomenon and one that will play out into multiple ominous opportunities in the near future.