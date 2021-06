Ben Simmons’ poor free throw shooting once again came to the forefront in the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Simmons had a brutal Game 6, playing just eight minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. Things didn’t get a lot better in the second half. He played the bulk of the third quarter, then picked up his fifth foul with 7:22 left in the fourth. The 76ers stuck with him, but the Hawks quickly shifted to the “hack-a-Ben” strategy, sending him to the free throw line twice in the span of a minute. Simmons went 1-of-2 on both sets of free throws, which actually counted as an improvement on his 32.8 percent free throw shooting in the playoffs. It still wasn’t good enough for coach Doc Rivers, who sat him with six minutes to go and the Sixers up by six.