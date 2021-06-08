Free Performance at the Wildstein Center

Pencil in some culture next month! The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center performances this November feature an array of musical, dance and international film presentations. The Aventura International Film Series continues with There is No Evil on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. After being banned from filmmaking for life and sentenced to jail, Iranian director Mohammad Rosoulof returned with There is No Evil, winner of more than a dozen awards at film festivals in the U.S. and abroad including the Golden Bear Award for best film at the Berlin Film Festival. The film offers four tales of those given death penalties by the state and those ordered to carry it out. According to Variety, “‘There Is No Evil’ comes across as four films for the price of one, none of its segment’s anemic, and each contributing fresh insights to the paradoxes of capital punishment in Iran.” The Aventura International Film Series presented by the City of Aventura is hosted by Shelly Isaacs who introduces the film and leads a post-screening discussion. Not rated, this film is in Farsi with English subtitles and is not suitable for children under 12. Tickets are $12.

AVENTURA, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO