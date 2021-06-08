Mladić in court for last time over war crimes

Serbian war criminal Ratko Mladić has lost his final appeal against his convictions for genocide, crimes against humanity and violations of the laws or customs of war. Mladić was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in 2017 of crimes committed by Serb forces during the conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992–1995, while he was commander of the main staff of the Bosnian Serb Army (VRS).