Mladić in court for last time over war crimes

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladić is to appear in The Hague war crimes tribunal for a final ruling on his appeal against a life sentence over the Srebrenica genocide in 1995, when Serb forces killed 8,000 Muslim boys and men. Charges include extermination, forcible transfers, terror, and hostage-taking. A prosecutor has asked that judges also add "genocide" to the list. Tuesday's ruling is conclusive with no further appeals possible.

