AHL announces 2021-22 alignment; Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch stay in North Division

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the league’s Board of Governors has approved the following divisional alignment for the 2021-22 AHL season. Eastern Conference. Atlantic Division. Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders) Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers) Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

