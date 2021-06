In recent years, painful examples of abuse have come to light both in our culture at large and in the church in particular. Perhaps just as troubling as the abuse itself has been the way that those in power – including those with ecclesiastical power – have at times responded to that abuse. Sometimes people wonder if the existence of abuse in the church (or the examples of abuse being overlooked by church leaders) means that the Bible itself excuses abuse. In preaching through 1 Peter recently, the question was raised: “Do passages like 1 Peter 2:18-3:6 (which call Christians to endure injustice and oppression) excuse abuse or prohibit Christians from exposing abuse?” This is a difficult and delicate question as addressing it touches on raw experiences of real people. However, it is also a pressing question as studies show that something like 20-25% of women experience abuse (and sadly, our churches are not exempt from these statistics). So how can we speak to those trapped in abuse who may think that passages like 1 Peter 2:18-3:6 prohibit them from speaking out about their suffering?