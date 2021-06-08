201 Help Wanted

Mercer County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is looking for a smiling face and pleasant personality to join our team at the Greenville Senior Center as an Activity Aide. We need people who like working with seniors, working with food service and helping with various senior activities and events. If you want a job that is part-time, day shift only, Monday through Friday, we have the job for you! Contact Sandra Swogger, CEO, by email at admin@mercercountyaging.org, by phone at 724-662-6222; or by sending a resume to 133 N. Pitt St., Mercer, PA, 16137.