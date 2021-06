The U.S. Supreme Court recently handed down several rulings that are of importance to Texans and the State of Texas. In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the Court ruled that Philadelphia violated the Free Exercise Clause when it singled out Catholic Social Services and excluded it from participating in a foster care program because its religious beliefs would not permit it to certify same-sex couples as foster parents. Philadelphia tried to rely on its citywide ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation to avoid the conclusion that it had discriminated against religion. The Court, however, held that this ordinance did not apply because foster care agencies do not act as public accommodations when certifying foster parents.