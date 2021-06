The World Bank opened its doors on June 25, 1946, nearly 2 years after its Articles of Agreement had been drafted at the Bretton Woods conference in New Hampshire. The Second World War ended a year before the opening day, and the devastation was still felt: 60 million people had died and millions more were displaced; infrastructure in Europe, Japan and elsewhere was destroyed; and many countries were struggling financially. The promise of achieving peace and prosperity through multilateralism was fragile and new, and few individuals understood the Bank’s mission. No longer the purview of country officials and diplomats, the work to make the Bank operational became the responsibility of its first contingent of staff.