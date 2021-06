Bomani Busch is in his fourth year of learning tennis and he’s competing against those in his own age group and older. Busch, 11, finished second in Monday’s 14-and-under coed singles tournament. He had a bye, won 5-1 against Jordan Miller and 5-1 against Grace Winkler to reach the final, which Nick Frese won, 6-2. He wasn’t done playing. There was the 12-and-under tournament he played in Tuesday, then a couple of days to spend in Manhattan and Wichita possibly over the weekend. He may play in a couple of tennis tournaments later this summer and drill with the junior and senior high players throughout July.