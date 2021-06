That’s what’s on the line for Oregon (39-15) and LSU (37-23) on Monday night in as both teams play for a berth in the Super Regional. It will be quite the battle for the Ducks, however, after they failed to clinch the Eugene Regional on Sunday at PK Park, falling 4-1 to the Tigers. Oregon was unbeaten prior to Sunday’s loss in large part to the play of LSU reliever Javen Coleman (3-1), who pitched arguably the best game of his college career. He held the Ducks to just one run on three hits in six innings with six strikeouts in the victory.