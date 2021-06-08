Liam Payne On Maya Henry Split After Calling Off Engagement: ‘I’m Disappointed In Myself’

Liam Payne is back on the market after calling off his engagement, and he says that he’s got no one to blame but himself in a YouTube video. The former One Direction-er was asked about his choice of words referring to his “partner at the time,” confirming the end to his 10-month engagement to model Maya Henry. Liam told host Steven Bartlett on The Diary Of A CEO YouTube show. “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just been not very good at relationships.” He added that he needs to work on himself “before I put myself onto somebody else. And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me, I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like me. And I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen. In the corniest way to say, it was the best for both of us.”