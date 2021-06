Jennifer Lopez Will Star in Netflix Science Fiction Film. Jennifer Lopez will be back on screen in an upcoming Netflix science-fiction picture titled Atlas. Jennifer Lopez may not have gotten an Oscar nomination for her critically acclaimed turn in 2019’s Hustlers but she’s still quite in demand. After it was discovered that she had reunited romantically with Ben Affleck, it seems Jennifer Lopez has been all over the news lately for the gossip surrounding her love life. However, Hustlers proved how great an actress she is and, now, she will be starring in a Netflix science fiction thriller Atlas. In this upcoming picture, Jennifer Lopez’s character is the last hope for humankind as she teams up with an AI to save humanity.