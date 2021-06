Saweetie has catapulted her brand to become of the leading women in hip-hop. She's managed to pick up a few hits across her career, including "My Type," "Tap In," and most recently, "Best Friend" with Doja Cat. She's been promoting her latest single, "Fast (Motion)," which has nearly seven million streams on Spotify. As we approach the finish line for her official debut studio album, which she's been teasing for the last few months, Saweetie has announced that she's finally coming with new music next week, making the low-key reveal during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!