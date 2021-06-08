Cancel
Royals drop opener against Angels despite breakout game from Hunter Dozier

By Lynn Worthy
Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Royals’ first West Coast trip of the season started off with a brutally tough debut for a highly-regarded prospect and the team’s third consecutive loss. Royals right-hander and highly-regarded prospect Jackson Kowar didn’t make it through the first inning of his MLB debut and his club never quite recovered as they fell 8-3 to the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a three-game series in front of an announced crowd of 9,481 at Angels Stadium on Monday night.

