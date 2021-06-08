Royals drop opener against Angels despite breakout game from Hunter Dozier
The Kansas City Royals’ first West Coast trip of the season started off with a brutally tough debut for a highly-regarded prospect and the team’s third consecutive loss. Royals right-hander and highly-regarded prospect Jackson Kowar didn’t make it through the first inning of his MLB debut and his club never quite recovered as they fell 8-3 to the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of a three-game series in front of an announced crowd of 9,481 at Angels Stadium on Monday night.www.kansascity.com