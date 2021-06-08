Cancel
Politics

Why we need to protect a free press everywhere

By Elizabeth Shackelford
Sentinel & Enterprise
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatching up with a friend over Zoom, I wondered recently what might have happened if China had come clean about the presence and origins of COVID-19 before it spread beyond Wuhan. But, my friend asked, wouldn’t the United States have done the same and tried to hide it too?. No,...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com
Jamal Khashoggi
